Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,257.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 301.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 255.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 230,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,714,000 after buying an additional 140,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $8.64 on Monday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $365.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

