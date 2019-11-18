Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $232.32

Shares of Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 232.32 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 232.26 ($3.03), with a volume of 290805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.50 ($3.02).

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

