Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEET. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.39.

MEET stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 33,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,577. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meet Group by 3,841.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

