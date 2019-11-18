Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.53

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 203582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

DR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Medical Facilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medical Facilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.19. The company has a market cap of $143.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.21%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.