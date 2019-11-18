McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Shares Down 4%

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.62 ($1.86) and last traded at A$2.64 ($1.87), 191,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 145,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.75 ($1.95).

The firm has a market cap of $282.07 million and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.41 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.70.

In other news, insider Laurence (Laurie) McAllister 318,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th.

About McPherson’s (ASX:MCP)

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

