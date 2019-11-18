McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Shares Down 4%

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.62 ($1.86) and last traded at A$2.64 ($1.87), 191,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 145,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.75 ($1.95).

The firm has a market cap of $282.07 million and a P/E ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.41 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.70.

In other news, insider Laurence (Laurie) McAllister 318,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th.

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

