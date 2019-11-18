McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGRC. Sidoti increased their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $73.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $165,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $42,098.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,273 shares of company stock valued at $805,701. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

