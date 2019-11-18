Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.96.

NYSE:MCD opened at $193.97 on Monday. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,103 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

