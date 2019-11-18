McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target (up from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 141.89 ($1.85).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

LON MCS opened at GBX 138.40 ($1.81) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. McCarthy & Stone has a 12-month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.09). The firm has a market cap of $743.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21.

In other news, insider Patrick Hole sold 17,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £25,814.25 ($33,730.89). Also, insider Gill Barr acquired 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($12,993.73).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.