MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI) Shares Down 2.2%

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) shares were down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.21 ($0.15) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), approximately 99,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 72,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.28.

Get MaxiTRANS Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Dean Jenkins acquired 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,650.00 ($29,539.01). Insiders have bought a total of 298,587 shares of company stock valued at $71,632 in the last quarter.

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, services, and repairs transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand. It manufactures trailer brands, and urethane foam and body panels; supplies and distributes parts; provides service and repair support; and sells and finances new and used trailing equipment.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MaxiTRANS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxiTRANS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.