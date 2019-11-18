Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.50 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.15.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.01% and a negative net margin of 995.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

