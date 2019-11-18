Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,630 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Avalara were worth $14,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,343,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,677 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,993,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,660 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,007,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,692,000 after purchasing an additional 521,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,211,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 623,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $4,318,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $2,141,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,555 shares of company stock worth $46,976,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Avalara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Avalara stock opened at $72.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.71. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.13 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

