Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 145,605 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,605 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Avangrid worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth $56,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Avangrid and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

AGR stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.