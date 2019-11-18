Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.31% of KAR Auction Services worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 157.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In other news, insider Smith Mark sold 1,063,240 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $1,052,607.60. Also, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

KAR stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.