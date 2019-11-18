Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 699,550 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.42% of 8X8 worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 149,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 202,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of 8X8 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

EGHT opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $73,409.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 3,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $74,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $262,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

