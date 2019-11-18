Mason Street Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,896 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at $563,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,212 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Yelp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,906 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 34,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Yelp by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,695 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Yelp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,021 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on YELP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.61 on Monday. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.