Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Raymond James by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $164,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF opened at $89.40 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

