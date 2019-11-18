Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,257,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in United Rentals by 38.0% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after buying an additional 611,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in United Rentals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,271,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after buying an additional 929,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,316,000 after buying an additional 89,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $154.34 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $157.70. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.90.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,710 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

