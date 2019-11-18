Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 358.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

Shares of MRNS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 350,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,467. The company has a market cap of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.82. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 115,294 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

