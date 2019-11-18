Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marcus were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Marcus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Marcus by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,483 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marcus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Marcus by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marcus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Marcus had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marcus Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Marcus’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

