Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells C$373,380.32 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 14,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total transaction of C$373,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$162,751.50.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 60.15 and a current ratio of 136.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$18.33 and a twelve month high of C$26.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

