Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. 17,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,448. The stock has a market cap of $550.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.91. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTW. Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. OTR Global lowered Manitowoc from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

