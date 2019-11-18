Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Manchester United earned a daily sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of MANU stock remained flat at $$16.24 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Manchester United has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $652.76 million, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Manchester United had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $168.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

