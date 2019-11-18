MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MAG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,072. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.