Maecenas (ART) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,175.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $1,175.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00235977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.01448221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00140332 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.