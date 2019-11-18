Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.9% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSG stock opened at $270.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.43. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $240.33 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSG shares. Guggenheim set a $350.00 price target on Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.25.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

