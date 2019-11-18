Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,728 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.1% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,568 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 49,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $41.18 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,432,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

