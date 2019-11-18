Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 32,400 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth about $319,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Elevate Credit by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elevate Credit by 938.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELVT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 80,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $330,677.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $65,550.00. Insiders sold a total of 202,057 shares of company stock worth $829,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

ELVT stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $173.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.33. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.