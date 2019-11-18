Mackay Shields LLC Invests $407,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $105.15 and a 1 year high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $694,162.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger H. Brown sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,127. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

