Mackay Shields LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.37% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,041,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 690,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,260,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 604,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $1.79 on Monday. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $80.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

