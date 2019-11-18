Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 23,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 580,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 78,611 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,422.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.