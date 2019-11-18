Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 6.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $728,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Lumentum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lumentum by 69.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $1,489,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,315.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 8,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $505,212.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,739 shares of company stock worth $9,966,030 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE opened at $68.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

