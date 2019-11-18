Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Luckin Coffee’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luckin Coffee will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luckin Coffee.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. Luckin Coffee’s revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,180,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,228,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,490,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,034,000.

Shares of NYSE LK traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. 361,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,256. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Earnings History and Estimates for Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)

