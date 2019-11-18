Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $85,048.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.98 or 0.02879075 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000335 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 651,155,582 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, HitBTC, Exrates, SouthXchange, YoBit and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

