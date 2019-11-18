Liquidity Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,612.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $519,067.00 and approximately $26,612.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

