Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LCTX. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

LCTX opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

