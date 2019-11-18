Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Trading 42.9% Higher

Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG)’s share price traded up 42.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,427% from the average session volume of 3,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Lighting Science Group (OTCMKTS:LSCG)

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source.

