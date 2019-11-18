Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CareTech (LON:CTH)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of LON:CTH opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.45 million and a PE ratio of 34.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.76. CareTech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.
About CareTech
