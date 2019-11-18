Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for CareTech (LON:CTH)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON:CTH opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.45 million and a PE ratio of 34.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.76. CareTech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405 ($5.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38.

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

