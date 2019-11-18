Liberum Capital Lowers Croda International (LON:CRDA) to Hold

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 4,500 ($58.80). Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRDA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price (down previously from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,275 ($68.93) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,925 ($64.35).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,746 ($62.01) on Monday. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,415 ($70.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,786.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,901.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.85), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($42,864.50).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

