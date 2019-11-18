Liberum Capital Lowers Croda International (LON:CRDA) to Hold

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 4,500 ($58.80). Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRDA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price (down previously from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,275 ($68.93) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,925 ($64.35).
Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,746 ($62.01) on Monday. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,415 ($70.76). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,786.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,901.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
