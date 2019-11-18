Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) versus Koninklijke Philips (OTCMKTS:PHG) Critical Survey

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) and Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Legrand has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke Philips has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Legrand and Koninklijke Philips, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legrand 1 0 0 0 1.00 Koninklijke Philips 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legrand and Koninklijke Philips’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legrand $7.08 billion 2.99 $911.38 million $3.39 23.39 Koninklijke Philips $21.40 billion 1.91 $1.29 billion $2.08 21.79

Koninklijke Philips has higher revenue and earnings than Legrand. Koninklijke Philips is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Koninklijke Philips pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Legrand does not pay a dividend. Koninklijke Philips pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Koninklijke Philips shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Legrand and Koninklijke Philips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legrand 12.91% 17.04% 7.64% Koninklijke Philips 6.76% 14.60% 6.71%

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others. Its products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, and shopping centers, as well as residential, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care. It provides diagnostic X-ray, integrated clinical, magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and molecular imaging solutions. The company also offers interventional X-ray systems, and imaging and therapy devices for treatment of coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; imaging products focus on diagnosis, treatment planning, and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; and proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention. Further, it provides patient monitoring solutions; patient analytics, precision diagnosis, and clinical decision support systems; therapeutic care products; patient monitoring and therapeutic care consumables; and customer services. Additionally, the company offers healthcare information technology, clinical, and visualization and quantification informatics solutions for radiology, cardiology, and oncology departments; universal data management solutions, picture archiving and communication systems, and integrated electronic medical record systems; clinical and hospital IT platforms; technology-enabled monitoring and intervention, actionable program, cloud-based, and population health management software solutions. It also provides digital frameworks that connect consumers, patients, and healthcare providers in a cloud-based connected health ecosystem of devices, apps, and tools. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

