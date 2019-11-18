Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) vs. Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Head to Head Review

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Sol Gel Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Sol Gel Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.25 Sol Gel Technologies $130,000.00 1,164.31 -$32.20 million ($1.80) -4.44

Leap Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sol Gel Technologies. Sol Gel Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol Gel Technologies has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Leap Therapeutics and Sol Gel Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sol Gel Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 544.53%. Sol Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.50%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Sol Gel Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Sol Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -259.16% -147.57% Sol Gel Technologies -223.99% -71.79% -63.42%

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

