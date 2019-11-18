Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LXS. Barclays set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.85 ($69.59).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €63.88 ($74.28) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12-month high of €64.00 ($74.42). The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

