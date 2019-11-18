LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,738. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 47.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Pension Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at about $127,000.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

