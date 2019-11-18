Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Get Kyocera alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kyocera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

KYOCY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $65.29. 4,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,075. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $67.43.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.