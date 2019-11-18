Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Shares Up 3.8%

Konica Minolta Inc (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89, 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

