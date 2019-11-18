KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.76, 11,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 19,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KONE OYJ/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. KONE OYJ/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.