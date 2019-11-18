Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

KOD stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.18. 494,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,702. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

