Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Short Interest Down 6.0% in October

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 927,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KNSL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 404,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $212,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,776,617.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg bought 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.22 per share, with a total value of $199,995.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,944.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,878 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.