Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $109.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

