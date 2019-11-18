Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€25.00” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.70 ($27.55).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €21.34 ($24.81) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.93.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

