JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSE. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered SSE to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded SSE to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,480 ($19.34) in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,292.54 ($16.89).

LON:SSE traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,336.50 ($17.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,279.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. SSE has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

